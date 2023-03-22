Jacksonville Man Sentenced For Sexual Assault of a Juvenile

A Jacksonville man is heading to prison for sexual assault of a child charges.

23 year old Dakota Holder of the 100 block of Walnut Court was arrested by Jacksonville Police Detectives on January 28, 2022 for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. According to charging documents, Holder was being investigated for sexual assaults that occurred between April and May of 2020. Holder pleaded guilty to one of the charges yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Holder was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 3 years of Mandatory Supervised Release, a $500 county fine plus fees and court costs. Holder was given credit for 418 days served. One count was dropped per the plea Holder must serve at least 85% of his sentence according to Illinois Truth in Sentencing laws.