Jacksonville man sentenced to decade in prison on drug charges

A Jacksonville man was sentenced to a decade in prison on drug charges on August 19.

Todd E. McDade, 36, of the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Lane pleaded guilty to Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams in front of Circuit Judge Chris Reif. McDade was arrested by Jacksonville Police detectives on November 7, 2024 for felony charges of methamphetamine trafficking between 15-100g, possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials and the aforementioned charge. McDade had previously been arrested for theft at a Jacksonville business in July 2024. McDade was arrested for aggravated battery to a peace officer on April 9, 2025 during an altercation at his residence.

McDade still has an outstanding driving under the influence charge remaining in Sangamon County Circuit Court from an April 15, 2025 arrest. He is set to return to court in Sangamon County late next month.

On August 19, Judge Reif sentenced McDade to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release and ordered payment of a $500 county fine. McDade was given credit for 238 days served in the Morgan County Jail on his various charges.