Jacksonville Man Sentenced To Decade In Prison Stemming From January Drugs & Guns Bust

A Jacksonville man arrested by members of the Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Group and the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Response Team back in January on multiple drugs and weapons charges will be heading to prison for the next decade.

54-year old Kenneth Walton, Jr. pleaded guilty on Friday to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges stem from an arrest on January 4th at a residence in the 600 block Allen Avenue after a court-authorized search warrant was executed due to an ongoing drug investigation. During the execution of the search warrant, officers located 33 ½ grams of heroin, just under 5 grams of methamphetamine, 45 various narcotic pills, and 7 firearms with ammunition.

Walton had previously been sentenced for felony methamphetamine delivery in Morgan County in 2018, making it illegal for him to possession firearms.

Walton was sentenced on Friday to a total of 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 18 months of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 county fine plus court costs. Walton was given credit for 190 days served in the Morgan County Jail.