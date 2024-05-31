Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Online Threats to POTUS

A Jacksonville man will spend the next 14 months in federal prison after making threats on social media against one former president and the current president of the United States.

40-year old Adam R. Mouser of the 500 block of Brooklyn Avenue, has been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, to be followed by 24 months of supervised release. Mouser was given credit for time served in the case.

At Mouser’s sentencing hearing yesterday, the government presented evidence that Mouser used social media to threaten violence against President Joe Biden, his family, former President Barrack Obama, former Secretary of State and First Lady Hilary Clinton, as well as various Members of Congress.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless also said during the sentencing that Mouser’s threats were repeated and escalated over time, even with the U.S. Secret Service going to his house to question him about the online posts. Judge Lawless found that Mouser made multiple threats to multiple victims in connection with the threat to President Biden, including to local law enforcement.

Mouser pleaded guilty on January 19th in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen L. McNaught to the one count indictment. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service in Springfield since his arrest on August 28, 2023.