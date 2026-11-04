Jacksonville man sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

By Benjamin Cox on November 4, 2026 at 11:01am

A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine trafficking charge.

61-year-old Prince A. Stevenson was sentenced last Tuesday, in U.S. District Court in Springfield to 132 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Stevenson was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

Stevenson pleaded guilty on June 3rd to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Stevenson was one of three Jacksonville men indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2025. The indictment alleged that Stevenson, 45-year old Shayne J. Savage, and 47-year old Jamie L. Daniels conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Morgan County between December 1st, 2024, and September 2nd, 2025.

All three men were arrested on September 23rd, 2025.

Proceedings remain pending against Savage and Daniels. According to federal court records, Judge Colleen Lawless granted a motion to continue filed by Savage on October 26th. A jury trial remains scheduled for both Savage and Daniels on January 4th.