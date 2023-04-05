Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Five Years in IDOC After Pleading Guilty to Retail Theft

A Jacksonville man was sentenced to serve time in the Illinois Department of Corrections in Morgan County Court Tuesday.

35-year-old Tony L. Henson of the 800 block of West College Avenue pleaded guilty to a charge of Class 3 Felony retail theft yesterday.

Henson was arrested in March of last year after he left the Walmart Supercenter located at 1941 West Morton Avenue with a pair of speakers valued at more than $300.00. Henson had three other charges pending in Morgan County stemming from separate arrests.

In October of last year he was charged with class 4 felony criminal trespass to land, in February of this year, Henson was charged with a class 4 felony charge of stalking, and class A misdemeanor domestic battery, as well as a class A misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer.

Henson was sentenced to serve five years in IDOC with credit for 74 days served in the Morgan County Jail. He was also ordered to pay a $500.00 county fine plus fees and court costs.

He was also ordered to serve up to six months of mandatory supervised release. The two class 4 felony and class A misdemeanor charges were all dismissed per the plea.