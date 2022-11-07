Jacksonville Man Sentenced to IDOC for String of Power Equipment Thefts, Burglary

A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection to a string of power equipment thefts over the summer.

49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street was arrested at his residence without incident on August 19th for theft following an investigation by Jacksonville Police.

According to charging documents filed by the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office, between June 11th and August 5th of this year, Smith took eight separate pieces of power equipment in the Jacksonville area, consisting of two Cub Cadet utility vehicles, and six lawnmowers of varying makes and models.

Seven of the units were taken from Henry’s Service Center located at 2244 West Morton Avenue, and a Simplicity mower owned by Beard Implement company in Ashland was removed from the Morgan County Fairgrounds the week of the county fair.

Four of the pieces of equipment were valued between $10,000 and $100,000, while the other four have an approximate value of between $500 and $10,000. Smith was charged with four Class 2 Felony counts of theft over $10,000 and four counts of Class 3 Felony theft over $500.

Smith pleaded guilty to the first count of Class 2 Felony theft in Morgan County Court Thursday. Counts 2 through 8 were dismissed per the plea.

Smith also plead guilty to a charge of burglary stemming from an arrest in March at Jacksonville Warehouse Bargains located at 600 Capitol Way, after he was found inside the building after business hours with intent to commit theft, according to the charging documents.

Smith was sentenced to five years in IDOC for the theft charge, and five years for the burglary charge which were ordered to be served consecutively. He was also ordered to pay a $500.00 fine plus fees and court costs in each case.

Smith was given credit for 86 days served in the Morgan County Jail in the theft case, and credit for six days served in the burglary case.