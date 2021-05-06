Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Nine Years in IDOC

A Jacksonville man will spend the better part of the next decade in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he robbed a convenience store.

45-year-old Morris E. Chrisman was sentenced in Morgan County Court on Tuesday on charges of theft with a prior conviction.

Chrisman was arrested following an incident in February when he took an unknown amount of U.S. currency as well as a jar for collecting change from a Jacksonville Circle K convenience store.

Chrisman had a pending charge at the time for theft with a prior conviction in Morgan county from December of 2019 after he stole a cellular phone valued at over $500.00 from a Jacksonville resident.

In 2018, Chrisman was sentenced to 1 year in IDOC following a conviction for unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Sangamon County. He was given 1 year in IDOC in Morgan County in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of retail theft with a prior conviction.

Chrisman was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections for the robbery charge. He was ordered to pay a $3000 county fine and serve one year of mandatory supervised release. He was given credit for 75 days served in jail.

On the cell phone theft charge, Chrisman was sentenced to four years in IDOC, with one-year mandatory supervised release and ordered to pay a $3000.00 county fine. He was given credit for 100 days served in jail.

The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively for a combined sentence of nine years to be served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.