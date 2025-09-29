Jacksonville man sentenced to prison for 2024 Jacksonville Lake brawl

A Jacksonville man involved in a brawl at Lake Jacksonville last October was sentenced to prison last week.

Bryant D. Lynch, 37, of the 700 block of North Main Street pleaded guilty on September 23 in Morgan County Circuit to Class 2 felony aggravated battery of a peace officer in front of Circuit Judge Christopher Reif.

Lynch was arrested on the morning of October 13, 2024 after Jacksonville Police were dispatched for a brawl allegedly involving two dozen people on Point 9 at Lake Jacksonville. Upon arrival, law enforcement split up the group and arrested Lynch for the aforementioned charge as well as domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. According to the police report, Lynch struck his girlfriend causing visible injuries and then became combative with police during the arrest. The latter two charges were dismissed per the plea.

Judge Reif sentenced Lynch to a total of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release and ordered payment of a $500 fine. Lynch was given credit for 3 days served in the Morgan County Jail.