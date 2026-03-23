Jacksonville man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse material

A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to prison following a child pornography investigation last year by local authorities.

Jacksonville Police say detectives conducted a month-long investigation into allegations involving child pornography and the illegal videotaping of a minor, culminating in the execution of a search warrant on October 15th of last year at a residence in the 700 block of South Church Street.

Following that search, officers arrested 42-year-old Troy A. Thomas of Jacksonville on charges related to possession of child pornography videos and illegal videotaping of a person under the age of 18. No further details about the month-long investigation were released.

Thomas first appeared in Morgan County Circuit Court on October 17th, 2025 where prosecutors successfully petitioned to have him detained pending trial.

According to Morgan County court records, Thomas reached a negotiated plea agreement on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. The illegal videotaping charge was dismissed per the plea.

Under the terms of the plea, Thomas was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release. He was given credit for 154 days already served in the Morgan County Jail. Thomas was also ordered to pay a $2,000 county fine.