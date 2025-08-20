Jacksonville man sentenced to prison for failure to register as sex offender

By Benjamin Cox on August 20, 2025 at 1:54pm

A Jacksonville man arrested in late June on two sex related crimes has been sentenced to prison.

39 year-old Devontay T. Dunkines, of the 1400 block of Passavant Drive, pleaded guilty on Friday, August 15 to Class 2 felony failure to report annually for the sex offender registry for at least the second time.

Dunkines was arrested on June 26 on the charge along with a Class 2 felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor. The sex abuse charge was dropped per the open plea.

Dunkines was sentenced by Circuit Judge Chris Reif to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release and ordered payment of a $500 fine. Dunkines was given credit for 52 days served in the Morgan County Jail.