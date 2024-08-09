Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Prison For July 2023 Drug Charges

A Jacksonville man is headed to prison on drug charges.

44-year old Demetrius W. Woods of the 300 block of Anna Street pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams in Morgan County Circuit Court yesterday.

Woods was arrested along with his brother, 36-year old Julius S. Woods by members of the Jacksonville Police Department Patrol Division, Special Response Team and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group on July 12, 2023. Officers of both units executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Anna Street after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

During the search officers recovered approximately 52 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Demetrius Woods was sentenced yesterday to 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 fine. He was given credit for 393 days served in the Morgan County Jail.

Julius Woods remains held at the Morgan County Jail. According to online court records, the State’s Attorney’s Office is proceeding on a June 2022 weapons and obstruction of justice arrest in which drug charges are also involved. He is set to return to court later this month.