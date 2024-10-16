Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Prison on Cocaine Possession Charges

A Jacksonville man arrested multiple times by Jacksonville Police over the last two years on drugs and weapons charges has been sentenced to prison.

36-year old Julius S. Woods of the 300 block of Anna Street pleaded guilty yesterday in Morgan County Circuit to two counts of possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine.

Woods was arrested in June 2022 after he ran from a traffic stop and crashed a car into a fence and then attempted to flee on foot after discarding a firearm in a nearby ditch. Woods is said to have returned to the scene of the crash, refused officer commands, grabbed a baggie of cocaine from the back of the vehicle, placed it in his mouth and swallowed it.



Woods was arrested twice more in January and July 2023 for possession of a controlled substance. The July arrest occurred in the company of his brother, Demetrius Woods, who pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to 9 years in prison in the case, which was investigated by the Central Illinois Enforcement Group.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice, and miscellaneous traffic charges were dropped per the plea.

Woods was sentenced to a total of 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and was ordered to be placed in a facility for drug treatment. He was given credit for 7 days served in the Morgan County Jail.