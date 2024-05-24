Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Prison on Weapons Charge

A Jacksonville man will spend over a decade in prison on weapons charges.

44-year old Obia Y. Brengettsy of the 700 block of South Diamond pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a felon on Tuesday in Morgan County Circuit Court

The charge stem from an April 1st arrest by South Jacksonville Police in which Brengettsy was reported to be walking northbound on South East Street at East Vandalia in all black clothing and a blue housecoat with a pistol enclosed in the coat. Officers are said to have approached Brengettsy, who then attempted to flee on foot but was eventually subdued by officers.

Brengettsy was eventually charged as an armed habitual criminal, resisting a peace officer, and the illegal weapon possession charge. The other two charges were dropped per the plea agreement on Tuesday.

Brengettsy was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a $500 county fine plus fees and court costs. Brengettsy was given credit for 51 days served in the Morgan County Jail. The court also ordered that the weapon be destroyed.