Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Probation For Aggravated Sex Abuse of a Juvenile

A Jacksonville man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor in December was sentenced to probation in Morgan County Circuit Court yesterday.

21-year old Jason L. Ransom of the 700 block of South Fayette Street held a 402 conference in Morgan County Circuit Court on July 17th and subsequently signed a guilty plea to the Class 2 felony of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A 402 Conference is when the sitting judge and both attorneys discuss the details of the entire case including a plea bargain in open court. The sitting judge then informs the court of the sentence if a guilty pleading was reached.

Ransom was arrested by Jacksonville Police after a report was made on November 9, 2023 in which an 11-year-old said they were touched inappropriately by Ransom.

Ransom was sentenced yesterday by Morgan County Circuit Judge Chris Reif to 180 days in the Morgan County Jail, 4 years of adult probation, and fined $500. Ransom was given credit for 261 days served. Ransom was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and follow recommendations from a pre-sentence sex offender evaluation.