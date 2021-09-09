Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Six Years in IDOC for Meth Delivery

A Jacksonville man will spend the next several years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for multiple drug offenses.

43-year-old Jeremy C. Stucker of Maple Creek Lane in Jacksonville appeared in Morgan County Court yesterday. Stucker was charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine stemming from separate incidents in which he was arrested for delivery of more than five grams of methamphetamine on December 20th of last year, and February 10th of this year.

Stucker was again arrested for unlawful delivery of more than 15 grams just over a month later on March 15th. Stucker also faced a charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license from an arrest in July of 2020. According to charging documents, Stucker had been caught driving on at least three prior occasions without a valid driver’s license.

Stucker plead guilty to two counts of unlawful delivery and was sentenced to serve six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release. He was ordered to pay a $500.00 fine plus all fees and court costs.

Counts 2 and 4, the February unlawful delivery charge, and the driving with a suspended or revoked license along with multiple pending traffic cases were all dismissed per the plea.