Jacksonville Man Sentenced to Time in IDOC in Forgery Case

A Jacksonville man facing charges related to stolen checks has been sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

54-year-old Brian K. Morris of the 700 block of North Main Street plead guilty to one count of class 3 felony forgery in Morgan County Court yesterday.

According to testimony by Jacksonville Police in October, Morris allegedly walked into the Casey’s with 39-year-old Megan Plunkett of Virginia at approximately 3:40 PM on July 23rd of last year and attempted to use a check from a Farmer’s State Bank checking account belonging to State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer to purchase a number of goods at the store.

According to detectives, Morris was seen passing the check after Plunkett was unable to process the transaction. Plunkett and Morris were later arrested by Jacksonville Police after surveillance footage of the transaction and employee interviews identified the two of them in the incident.

Plunkett has been charged separately with 5 counts of forgery. She also appeared in court yesterday. Her case was continued to May 4th at 1:30 pm for a pretrial conference.

Morris was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for 178 days served in the Morgan County Jail, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

Morris was ordered to pay a $500.00 fine, plus fees and court costs, and restitution in the amount of $14.07.