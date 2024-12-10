Jacksonville Man, Springfield Man Both Given Life Sentences in 2021 Springfield Triple Homicide

A Jacksonville man and Springfield man found guilty of a 2021 triple homicide that occurred in the Harvard Park neighborhood in Springfield were each given life sentences on Monday in Sangamon County Court.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that 24-year old Kelton Galmore of Jacksonville and 22-year old Larry McClain Jr. of Springfield were each sentenced to natural life in prison for the murders of 27-year old Savante English, 27-year old Bryant Williams, and 25-year old Keyera Gant. All three were found shot to death in the early morning hours of August 9, 2021 in the 2500 block of South 10th Street in a home being rented by English. At the time, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon called it “one of the most horrific scenes” he had ever witnessed in his career.

The State Journal Register reports that family members of Williams and English gave victim impact statements to the court at yesterday’s hearing.

A third defendant in the case, 35-year old Joseph Hembrough of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to his role in the crimes on September 9th ahead of the late September trial and was given a 20-year prison sentence. Hembrough then testified against Galmore and McClain at the trial.

At trial, Hembrough testified that Galmore texted him shortly before the shooting, saying he was looking for “a new connection” or drug supplier. Hembrough said Galmore showed him a Snapchat post of a red car and large sums of money and told Hembrough they could buy methamphetamine from Williams or “get it for free,” meaning they could rob him.

As a deal was being made, Hembrough testified that Williams started yelling at McClain about showing up late and bringing other people, leading to the shooting.

A seven-man, five-woman jury took a little over two hours to find the men guilty on all counts in the case on September 25th.