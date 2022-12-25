Jacksonville Man Struck with a Crowbar, Threatened with a Gun in Domestic Dispute

Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a domestic disturbance turned violent this afternoon.

West Central Illinois Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:11PM from a residence in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue. The male caller on the line told dispatch that a female he had an active order of protection against struck his car multiple times and left southbound from the residence in a blue Dodge Journey. The male complainant also advised that one of the female’s family members traveling with her had struck him with a crowbar during an altercation at his residence.

A short time later police located the vehicle and arrested 18 year old Amaru L.S. Williams of the 400 block of South Main Street for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property over $500. According to a police report, Williams allegedly battered the victim with a weapon, pointed a loaded firearm at the victim while threatening them, and damaged the victim’s vehicle by striking it with their own.

Police also arrested a 15 year old male juvenile for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm after police say they found a loaded, stolen firearm on the juvenile during a search.

Williams remains held at the Morgan County Jail. The juvenile also remains held at the jail.