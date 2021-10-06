Jacksonville Man Taken into Custody After High-Speed Pursuit Early Wednesday

More information has become available on an early morning police chase in Jacksonville. A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a Chevrolet Monte Carlo speeding into town on East Morton Avenue at approximately 1:49 this morning.

When the deputy got behind the vehicle it turned north onto Hardin Avenue and according to a Sheriff’s Department report, the car began to speed off. The deputy activated his lights and sirens and began pursuit.

The vehicle did not yield and accelerated, reaching speeds upwards of 70 to 80 miles an hour before the deputy was advised to terminate the pursuit due to the high rates of speed at approximately 1:50 am in the area of Brown Street.

Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Police began to assist in the search for the vehicle. Approximately ten minutes later at 2:00 am Jacksonville Police spotted the vehicle in the area of North Diamond Street near Jacksonville High School.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Cardell E. McGee of Gettysburg Drive was found hiding in a fence row near the area the vehicle was found and was taken into custody by Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies.

McGee was later booked into the Morgan County Jail on new charges of aggravated fleeing or eluding an officer, title and registration possession offenses, driving on a revoked or suspended license, display of a registration plate that was unauthorized for the vehicle, speeding over the statutory limit and two charges of failure to obey a stop sign.

McGee had also been wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of driving on a revoked or suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding, and contempt of court.

McGee made a first appearance in Morgan County Court today. Bond was set at $20,000 with 10% to apply for the felony aggravated fleeing or eluding of an officer charge, and traffic offenses from this morning. McGee plead not guilty to the traffic cases and bond was set at $3,500 with 10% to apply in his previous traffic cases from last year.

McGee is next due in Morgan County Court on October 26th at 10:00 am for a preliminary hearing. He remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail on bond.