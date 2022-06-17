Jacksonville Man Tosses Loaded Weapon, Swallows Drugs While Fleeing Police

A Jacksonville man remains behind bars on several charges this morning after he fled from police last night.

A Jacksonville Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 300 block of Anna Street at approximately 9:00 last night when the vehicle took off from the officer.

According to a police report, the vehicle crashed into a private fence before the driver then fled on foot from the scene. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Julius S. Woods of the 300 block of Anna Street discarded a loaded firearm while fleeing on foot.

He reportedly then returned to the scene of the crash and then refused an officer’s command and reached into the back of his vehicle. Woods reportedly then grabbed a controlled substance from the back of the vehicle, placed it in his mouth, and swallowed it.

Woods then resisted arrest and officers were able to place him under arrest after a brief struggle. Additional controlled substances and cannabis were located in the vehicle.

Woods was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 12:30 this morning on charges of illegal possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing justice, resisting a peace officer, illegal possession of cannabis by a driver, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and a headlight violation.

Woods remains held at the jail without bond.