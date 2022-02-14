Jacksonville Man Who Fled From Police in November Sentenced To Probation

A Jacksonville man who fled police in an attempted traffic stop back in November pled guilty to one charge in Morgan County Court last week.

27 year old Marquis D. Carey-Nelson of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue did not yield to police and at one point reached speeds of more than 70 miles per hour in his attempt to flee police in Jacksonville on November 5th.

Carey-Nelson’s vehicle was eventually detained at the intersection of South Main and Morton Avenue where according to police, Carey-Nelson refused to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest. No injuries were sustained by officers or Carey-Nelson during the scuffle.

During the investigation at the scene, Carey-Nelson was found to be in possession of a firearm without a FOID card along with cannabis. His Indiana driver’s license was suspended at the time, and there was no insurance on the vehicle.

Carey-Nelson was arrested and originally cited for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, Unlawful Use of Weapon, no possession of a FOID card, Driver in Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis, Resisting/Obstructing Arrest, Driving While License Suspended, Reckless Driving, and No Valid Insurance after Officers attempted to stop him for driving reckless.

Carey-Nelson pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card on Friday. He was sentenced to 1 year of probation, plus court costs. He was given credit for 3 days served in the Morgan County Jail. The court also ordered that the firearm seized in the arrest to be destroyed.