Jacksonville Man Who Went on Burglary Spree in May Sentenced to Probation

A Jacksonville man arrested after a burglary spree in early May has been sentenced to probation time after spending time under evaluation and treatment in the Department of Human Services.

41-year old Steven R. Williamson pleaded guilty yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court to felony criminal trespass to a residence.

Williamson was arrested on the morning of May 3rd at a home in the first block of Sherwood Eddy Drive. According to police reports, Williamson broke into a Chevy Cruize in the parking lot of Don’s Place in the 200 block of West Morgan Street around 12:30 in the morning on May 3rd and abandoned the vehicle somewhere near the first block of Aubodon Drive, at which point Williamson is said to have trespassed into a truck before crossing over to Sherwood Eddy Drive, and then entered a residence’s basement where he was then located by police before 1 o’clock that morning.

Williamson was denied pretrial release and eventually found to be in need of mental health treatment at the Morgan County Jail. On May 15th, Williamson was placed on involuntary civil commitment into the Department of Human Services and in June was found unfit to stand trial.

According to court records, follow up evaluations were done with Williamson, with Williamson eventually found fit to stand trial on August 9th. An October 1st status in the case was vacated and Williamson attended court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to the single charge.

Williamson was sentenced to 2 years of adult probation, ordered to pay a $500 county fine, and was ordered by the court as part of his probation to continue drug, alcohol, and mental health treatment. Williamson was given credit 80 days for time served.