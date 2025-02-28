Jacksonville Man’s Sexual Assault Charges in Scott County Dismissed on Monday

A South Jacksonville man accused of sexually assaulting a minor more than a decade ago in Scott County officially had charges dismissed with leave to reinstate them in Scott County Circuit Court this week.

75-year old Steven T. Albers had 4 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age 18 dismissed with leave to reinstate in a filing by Albers’ defense attorneys. Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews objected to the motion’s filing.

Albers was admitted to the Department of Human Services for a brief time in July 2024 after being found unfit for trial. Albers was arrested on the charges in September 2023 and was housed at the Greene County Jail. This past fall he was returned to his brother’s home in South Jacksonville and placed on ankle monitoring because of a series of physical health problems.

The predatory criminal sexual assault charges stem from the reported touching of a child under age 13 for sexual gratification. Two of the incidents occurred in 2010, while the other two occurred in 2014.

If Albers had been guilty of any of the series of the alleged crimes, he would have faced up to natural life in prison.

