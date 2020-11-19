Jacksonville Masonic Lodge Holds Successful Quarter Beef Raffle

The Jacksonville Harmony Lodge completed their first successful raffle this afternoon live on WEAI. Frank Cline of Jacksonville Harmony Lodge #3 was present at the WLDS/WEAI studios when WEAI Program Director Kate pulled Bill & CheriLynn Boughman of Jacksonville’s ticket from the hat at Noon on Wednesday live on the air.

The Boughmans will receive a hindquarter of beef and 2 month locker service at Jones Meat & Locker. Kline said that the beef and locker service was donated by one of the lodge’s current members.

Proceeds of the raffle will be donated to several charities in the Jacksonville and surrounding area which were selected by the lodge membership. Some of the charities this year are new because COVID-19 has modified operations for some of them. With the local Academic Bowl cancelled this year, Cline says they have decided to split donations between the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation and Routt Education Foundation instead. Other charities and organizations receiving donations were the Newton Bateman Scholarship Fund at Routt, Triopia and JHS; Camp Courage; Shop With A Cop; the Citizens Teen Police Academy; the Jacksonville Food Bank; the Grotto Humanitarian Foundation which provides dentistry to handicapped children; the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Springfield which helps dyslexic children learn how to read and helps teachers learn how to teach reading to dyslexic children at no cost; The Jacksonville Salvation Army; the Lincoln Land Honor Flight program; and the South Central Illinois Red Cross.

Cline says that donation amounts to each charity will be determined once a final income from the drawing is calculated. Cline said he wanted to thank the Jacksonville community members who purchased tickets for the drawing, making it a success.