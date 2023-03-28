Jacksonville Mayor At Home Recovering From Thursday Medical Emergency

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard is home resting after a medical emergency on Thursday.

Mayor Ezard was admitted to Springfield Memorial Hospital on Thursday, according to a press release from the city yesterday. Ezard said in the press release that the business of the City of Jacksonville will go on as usual during his recovery.

City Attorney Dan Beard says that the City Council approved Fifth Ward Alderman Don Cook as Mayor Pro Tempore during Ezard’s recovery at home: “With the council approving Don Cook to serve as pro tem, he will handle the duties of the mayor’s office including signing any documents necessary until such time that Mayor Ezard is able to return to the office. It was great news to hear that he’s been released from the hospital and is back home. It’s still going to be a bit of a long haul for him before he’s ready to come back to work. In his absence, Don Cook will be able to handle those affairs.”

Cook presided over all of the meetings for the city last night during regular session. No timetable has been given on when Ezard will return to the office.

Ezard said in a press release that he would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and kind messages he and his family have received over the last few days.