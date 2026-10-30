Jacksonville Memorial Auxiliary Offering Clothing to Discharged Patients

By Gary Scott on October 30, 2026 at 6:44am

The Jacksonville Memorial Foundation is working with the women’s auxiliary at the hospital to help those who need clothing when they leave the hospital.

It is called Discharge with Dignity

Jacksonville Memorial Foundation director Kristin Jamison says the auxiliary pinpointed a need for some patients at the hospital.

She says patients sometimes come into the hospital on an emergency, and don’t have time to grab clothing.

Jamison says Ladies Auxiliary leader Pat Manker will work with the staff at the hospital.

She says nurses, doctors and hospital staff will reach out to her office, and she will take the need to the auxiliary.

Jamison says Manker is working with Matthew 25 at Go Church in the project.

She says they don’t want clothing donations….only donations of money.

Jamison is the contact person at the hospital for the group.