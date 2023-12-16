Jacksonville Memorial Emergency RN Named Colleague of the Year

A special ceremony was held in the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital lobby this morning as hospital staff gathered to recognize one of their own.

Eric Davidson who serves as a nurse with emergency services at JMH was named the hospital’s 2023 Colleague of the Year. Davidson is a BSN and RN and has been with JMH since 2022.

President and CEO of Jacksonville Memorial, Trevor Huffman says he can’t think of a better time of the year to celebrate with this year’s Colleagues of the Month as he feels each one demonstrates the spirit of the holidays every day in their jobs.

Huffman says he’s proud of this year’s recipient. “I’m extremely proud that Eric got it. I mean, I’m proud of all the colleagues of the month, all of them were well deserving. But I can say when you’re in our ER, you see Eric is always smiling and maintaining that positive environment and attitude, even in some very difficult times. So I’m really appreciative of him, his service, and all the great work that our ER is doing.”

Davidson says he is honored to have been named Colleague of the Year. “I was kinda surprised but I’m very fortunate to be given this today. It shows that we really can make a positive impact in everybody’s life every day in our jobs and it shows something with everybody here today.”

Left to right: Kris Hendrix, RN, 2 South, Rob Schultz, Customer Support Specialist, Information Systems, Yuliana Sanchez, Patient Care Technician, Family Maternity Suites, Eric Davidson, RN, Emergency Department, Netherine Agsalda, Physical Therapist, Mary Jouett, Cashier, Patient Financial Services, Jenny Green, Phlebotomist, Laboratory, Trevor Huffman, president and CEO, JMH.

Previous Colleagues of the Month who could not attend were: JoDell Paul, Environmental Services Technician, Ally Orris, Patient Care Technician, ICU, Terry Strohl, RN, Emergency Department

The colleague of the year is selected from 10 individuals who are chosen as a colleague of the month from January to November each year. Davidson was chosen as Colleague of the Month in May.