Jacksonville Memorial Foundation Receives Allocation of Funds Raised by Memorial Health Championship Golf Tournament

President & CEO of Memorial Health Ed Curtis talks about the importance about the Memorial Health Foundations at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield. (Photo Courtesy of Memorial Health)

The Jacksonville Memorial Foundation received their allocation of funds yesterday from the 2021 Memorial Health Championship as part of the Korn Ferry professional golf tour, sponsored by LRS.

Pam Martin, Executive Director of the Jacksonville Memorial Foundation says the funds raised are an annual gift to the foundations that support the Memorial Health system across Central Illinois.

Martin says that the $10,000 allocation will be used to support people in Jacksonville looking for employment: “$50,000 of proceeds from last year’s Memorial Health Championship will be split between the five Memorial affiliate foundations. Our Jacksonville Memorial Foundation accepted $10,000 to fund education grants helping individuals obtain degrees in healthcare. Such grants support the workforce at our local hospital. As the tournament grows, so will the charitable funds to distribute annually between the five Memorial affiliate foundations serving important community health needs.”

Korn Ferry Tour officials announced yesterday the opening of ticket sales for the 2022 Memorial Health Championship scheduled for July 14-17th at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield. Taylor Moore will defend his title from last year. Moore set a course record in the third round last year with an 11-under 60.

Martin says it’s a great tournament for local golf fans: “It’s exciting for golf enthusiasts in our area to make the short drive to Panther Creek Golf Club in Springfield to watch 156 professional golfers compete for the top of the leader board. As a spectator, you can observe the action up close. There are also opportunities to volunteer and help on the golf course.”

Get more details at memorialhealthchampionship.com.