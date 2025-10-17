Jacksonville Memorial Hospital 5-10K Run

By Gary Scott on October 17, 2025 at 6:51am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s annual 5 and 10 K run will step off at 8 tomorrow morning.

Race organizer Kevin Eckhoff says there is still time to register either today, or the day of the race tomorrow.

Eckhoff says proceeds go to the United Way.

He says Ryne Turke is taking donations as he is running with his son Cooper in a stroller.

Eckhoff says people can still register today at a reduced price.

It’s $32 in advance, and $37 the day of the race. Packets and registration forms will be available in the lobby of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital a couple of times today, including this evening. Runners can also register at raceroster.com, and type in JMH in the search bar.

Kevin Eckhoff and Jodee Nell chaired the Prairieland United Way campaign last year. This year’s chairmen are Ryne Turke and Daniel Hackett.