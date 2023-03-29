Jacksonville/Morgan County Emergency Management Hosting NWS Storm Spotter Training

By Benjamin Cox on March 29, 2023 at 9:06am

The Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the National Weather Service to host a Storm Spotter Training Class.

The class will be held Thursday, April 6th at 6PM at the Community Park Center located at 1309 S. Main Street in Jacksonville.

The class is free to attend and open to the public.

Topics to be covered include: thunderstorm development, tornadoes, spotter safety, resources for spotters, and more.

If you have any questions about the class, contact the ESDA office via email at esda@jacksonvilleil.gov or call 217-479-4616.