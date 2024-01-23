Jacksonville Municipal Court Adjudicator Returning for 19th Year

The City of Jacksonville’s head of municipal court will be returning another year.

Amy Jackson of Rammelkamp Bradney Law Firm has been the administrative adjudication officer for the city’s municipal court since its inception in 2005. Mayor Andy Ezard says that while he was serving as City Clerk in 2005 under late Mayor Ron Tendick, he and Jackson traveled to the City of Edwardsville to see how their municipal court system operated. The city then used the Edwardsville model to tailor its ordinance and adjudication process for city ordinance violations in the City of Jacksonville.

Jackson is returning on her same rate and contract from 2023, after it was approved by the Jacksonville City Council on Monday night.

City Attorney Dan Beard says the city really receives a gift in Jackson’s extensive work as their municipal adjudicator: “She’s been very consistent in the amount of time she bills to the city at an 8-hour time frame, which involves two court hearings per month, one every other week, plus all of the prep time she does. So, we really appreciate the very fine work that she does and also the nice break that she’s able to give us on the amount of time that spends in this role.”

Municipal Court is held on the 2nd Floor of the Jacksonville Municipal Building in the City Council Chambers on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of every month with exceptions for holidays.