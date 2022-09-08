Jacksonville Municipal Election Petitions Available

The City of Jacksonville will have 7 offices up for election in the 2023 Consolidated Elections coming up next April.

City Clerk Skip Bradshaw has announced that Jacksonville citizens interested in running for an aldermanic position or City Treasurer may obtain information and documents at his office at the Jacksonville Municipal Building, located at 200 West Douglas Avenue, during regular office hours. Residents may also obtain documents electronically on jacksonvilleil.gov by visiting the City Clerk’s Local Election Authority tab.

The petition filing period for the municipal election is set for November 21-28th.

City aldermen whose terms expire in May 2023 are: Ward 1 Alderwoman Erin White-Williams, Ward 2 Alderwoman Alison Rubin de Celis, Ward 3 Alderman Mike Bartlett, Ward 4 Aldermen Aaron Scott and Brett Henry, and Ward 5 Alderman Don Cook. Also, the unexpired term of City Treasurer will also be up for election.

If you have any questions about filing procedures for the Consolidated Election, you can contact Jacksonville City Clerk Skip Bradshaw or Deputy Clerk Angela Salyer at 217-479-4613.