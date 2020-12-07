Jacksonville Municipal Races Shaping Up

Jacksonville’s municipal elections will have a primary in February for one race and one incumbent is not seeking re-election to the City Council next year.

In filing with the Morgan County Clerk’s office last week, the Jacksonville mayoral race will have a primary run-off on February 23rd. Jacksonville’s incumbent mayor Andy Ezard will face challenges from Nicole Riley and Jason Stansfield. Two of the candidates will move on to the April 6th consolidated election.

City Clerk Skip Bradshaw, City Treasurer Ron Smiljanich, and Ward 4 Alderman Mike Wankel will run unopposed for another 4 year term.

Current Ward 1 Alderman Jeff Hopkins will not seek re-election to his seat in April. Two new candidates will challenge for the seat – Rob Thomas and Darcella Speed.

Ward 2 has the most up for grabs. A four-year term will be sought by incumbent Lori Large-Oldenettel and her challenger Raymond Higuet. For a two-year unexpired term, appointee Jeff Lonergan will square off against second-time candidate Alison Rubin de Celis. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says there is currently a signature challenge in this race, and he should know by the end of the day whether both candidates will remain on the April ballot.

Ward 3 incumbent Alderman Brandon Adams will be challenged by William Hannant, Jr.

Incumbent Ward 5 Alderman Steve Warmowski is up against Mary Watts for his seat in April.

Turn out for municipal elections after presidential races is generally low in the city. They usually range between 15 to 25% compared to the almost 70% seen in presidential races and 50-55% in mid-term elections.