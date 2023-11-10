Jacksonville Museum’s Living Wax Legends Sneak Peek Well Attended, Public Event Coming on Nov. 15

Jacksonville Area Museum members got a sneak peek of some of Jacksonville’s past on Wednesday night.

“Night at the Museum:Living Wax Legends” held its members-only preview.

Laura Marks of the Jacksonville Area Museum Board says that the event had around 150 people come through the museum.

Marks says the public can expect a tour number and a short wait when they walk through the door for open event on November 15th: “When the public walks in the door, they will exchange their ticket with a tour time ticket. Then, they will take a tour throughout the museum where we have 7 actors portraying different legends of Jacksonville. We have an exhibit around the [central waiting area] with a display of the topper from the Nichols Park Bandstand, some fun things, and we have a just for plain old fun section, some old dentures, and really cool stuff.”

Marks says the back half of the old Post Office building has been worked on and cleaned up over the last four months in anticipation of the event. She says the event is a way to raise funds to get this new phase of the museum built out: “This event is being presented by the Jacksonville Area Museum Foundation, which is our 501(c)3 group, that is raising money for the expansion of the museum into this big room, which is triple the space we currently occupy right now.” A model of the expansion along with a few other special announcements are also being revealed on the tour at the event.

Tickets are $20 per person and are still available for purchase. Tickets can be found at the Museum on East State Street, at both Farmers State Bank locations, and the Jacksonville Convention & Visitors Bureau. Any remaining tickets will be available the night of the event at the door. The public event will run from 4-8PM on Wednesday, November 15th.