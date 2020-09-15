Jacksonville NAACP Holding Voter Registration Event Saturday

Jacksonville’s NAACP chapter is helping voters register to vote this weekend. The Journal Courier reports that the local chapter’s volunteers will assist with the voter registration process from 1 to 4PM at the Community Park Center at 1309 South Main Street and at the Walnut Court center next to the Jacksonville Police substation at 300 East Walnut Street.

Those wishing to register will need to have 2 forms of identification, one of which has to include their name and current address.

Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, employee or student ID, a credit card, library card, insurance card, Selective Service card, civic membership card, union membership card, passport, or a utility bill.

Those who wish to register must be a U.S. Citizen, have been a resident of Morgan County for at least 30 days prior to the election, and be 18 years old by November 3rd.

For those needing transportation to the registration event locations, should call 217-370-0948 prior to Thursday to make arrangements. Masks and social distancing will be required.