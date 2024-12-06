Jacksonville NAACP Installs New Officers

By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2024 at 12:54pm

The Jacksonville branch of the NAACP has announced the election of their 2025 Executive Officers.

New officers were elected at the branch’s monthly meeting on November 25th at Mt. Emory Baptist Church.

Alberta Robinson was named president. First vice president elected was Cynthia Morgan. Second Vice President was Art Wilson. Secretary was Naomi Trotter. Assistant Secretary was Regina Williams. Treasurer was Regina Nichols, and assistant treasurer was Serita Criss.

Named executive officers were Johnny Nichols, Pollyanna Williams, Vivian Brown and Jimmy Burries.

A reception followed the meeting to thank outgoing officers and welcome the incoming board.

The group’s next scheduled meeting will be Monday, December 9th to discuss the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on January 20th.