Jacksonville National Night Out Has Smaller Attendance

Cooler temperatures during the evening helped to gather a crowd this past Tuesday night for National Night Out in Community Park. Threats of rain did keep some people away from the event, despite great support from multiple community organizations and local police and fire departments, and first responders.

Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford says he’s been to almost every single version in Jacksonville. He says that its grown exponentially over the years.

Mefford says that in the years he’s been a police officer in Jacksonville, community support for police and first responders has always been supportive.

Mefford says that interactions in a non-emergency situation like National Night Out is crucial in fostering trust and partnership with the entire community.