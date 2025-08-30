Jacksonville native added to Tennessee Titans 53-man roster ahead of start of NFL season

Jacksonville High School graduate Blake Hance continues his professional football career with a new organization for the 2025-26 NFL Season.

Hance agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans back in March for a 1-year deal worth worth $1.327 million. He will be coming to Nashville after spending most of the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans announced on August 26 that Hance had broke training came with the starting 53-man roster as a reserve.

Hance has a prior connection to the Titans’ coaching staff. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan worked with Hance when he started his pro career with the Cleveland Browns after entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL draft. In all, he played in 17 games for the Browns in 2021.

The Titans are Hance’s fifth NFL team after spending time with the aforementioned Browns and Jags. He has also played portions of his 5-year career with the San Francisco 49ers as a reserve interior lineman as well as with the Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders and New York Jets.

