Jacksonville native appointed to IL Finance Authority

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a new appointment to his administration on Friday, naming Tiffany Mathis Posey as a member of the Illinois Finance Authority.

Mathis Posey currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois, where she brings more than twenty years of experience in fiscal management, fundraising, grant compliance, capital planning, and public-private partnerships.

Her previous roles include Director of Fund Development and Central Unit Director with the Boys and Girls Clubs, as well as Facilitator of Youth Services at the Phoenix Center in Springfield, a nonprofit supporting LGBT+ youth.

Mathis Posey is also active in civic leadership. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the City of Springfield Civil Service Commission, is a member of the Illinois Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs Board of Directors, and Vice President of Downtown Springfield Incorporated. She has previously served as Vice Chair of the Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service and held board positions with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and Springfield Public Schools District 186.

A native of Jacksonville, Mathis Posey is a 2001 graduate of Jacksonville High School. Earlier in her career, she worked in Jacksonville as a Summer Site Director and Site Director with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois, where she supervised large youth staffs, coordinated programming, and managed grant-related reporting. She also served as a Special Education Instructional Assistant with the Area Regional Safe Schools program, assisting with classroom instruction and maintaining student records and data reporting.

Mathis Posey earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Ashford University. Her appointment to the Illinois Finance Authority is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.