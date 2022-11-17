Jacksonville Native Named Blackburn College’s Lincoln Academy Student Laureate

A Jacksonville native has been selected to represent Blackburn College in the 48th Annual Lincoln Academy Laureates.

Senior Justice Administration Major Miriam “Mim” Wali-Uddin has been awarded the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award and thereby becomes a Student Laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Students are recognized for demonstrating strong leadership aptitude, exhibiting a desire to make a difference in the world through civic engagement, and displaying the characteristics of Abraham Lincoln that made him an inspiring national and world leader.

Wali-Uddin was nominated by faculty and staff at Blackburn. Wali-Uddin’s nomination was based up on her work in Blackburn’s unique student-led Work Program where she led others when two departments in the program merged and is now the student manager of the combined Student Success Center and Technology Services department. She was also recently elected as president of the Student Senate. She is also a member of Blackburn’s new women’s golf program.

Wali-Uddin’s plans after college include working in some capacity in the nation’s legal system.