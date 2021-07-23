Jacksonville Night At Busch Stadium 2021

Cardinals fans got a treat last night as the Redbirds took the series win in the finale 3-2.

Dylan Carlson and Nolan Arenado homered for the Cardinals. Cards’ hurler Kwang Hyun Kim gave up just two runs over six innings to pick up the win. Alex Reyes got the save for St. Louis, which has won five of six.





















Jake Marisnick drove in both runs for the Cubs on a two-out double in the fourth inning. Cubs’ rookie Adbert Alzolay allowed three runs to take the loss for Chicago.

Jacksonville High School’s choir sung the 7th inning stretch of “God Bless America” and Scotty DeWulf threw out the opening first pitch.