Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium Officially Canceled

This year’s Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium, event has been canceled.

The annual event was scheduled for July 25th as the Cardinals had been set to take on the rival Chicago Cubs.

Shelly Singleton who organizes the event says with the uncertainty of this year’s baseball season and recent spikes in the COVID-19 virus, the organizers believe it’s in the best interest at this time to begin the refunding process for those who have already purchased tickets and bus passes.

Singleton says everyone who paid online will automatically receive a refund.

Anyone who made ticket purchases at the Prairie State Bank branch on Morton Avenue is asked to go back to the branch to receive their refund. The person that purchased the tickets will need to be the one to request and receive the refund.

Singleton says It’s a crazy time and she appreciates everyone’s efforts and patience as they work through the refund process. She says organizers are disappointed to have to cancel, but they hope everyone understands the situation and looks forward to next season.

Singleton says “A special thanks goes out to our sponsors and supporters this year: Prairie State Bank, The Pointe at Jacksonville, and WEAI/WLDS Radio were our main sponsors.

Scotty DeWolf graciously volunteered to toss out the first pitch and we appreciate his volunteering and willingness to help celebrate this annual fundraising event.”

She says they are already looking forward to next year, and intend to bring the event back in 2021. she says the all new Cardinal schedule for this season and next season will be coming out next week.