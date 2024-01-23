Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium ‘On Pause’ in 2024

By Benjamin Cox on January 23, 2024 at 1:27pm

A Major League Baseball event connected to the City of Jacksonville will not be returning in 2024.

Jacksonville Night At Busch Stadium Founder Shelly Singleton says that the annual St. Louis Cardinals event will be taking a break in 2024.

Singleton thanked everyone for their 8 previous years of support for the event, with several thousands of dollars in proceeds raised benefiting local charities and work in Jacksonville.

Singleton says she will cherish the memories made from the past years’ events, but she is unsure of the event’s future at this point.