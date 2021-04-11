Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium Returns This Year

Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium is back this year. The date for Jacksonville Night is set for Thursday, July 22nd as the Cardinals take on the Cubs. Shelly Singleton says that the Cardinals hope to have the stadium fully reopened by this summer: “We hope and the Cardinals hope also that by the summertime we will be back to about 100% capacity. It was about 32% on Opening Day, so we are hoping it will be at full capacity. We are hoping to get at least 750 tickets this year, so we make some good money for our non-profit Jacksonville Tree Project, which is where the funds will be going to this year in the Jacksonville area.”

Singleton says they have not received their allocation of tickets yet, but she suspects that the seats should be good like years past. She says that there are a few modifications this year. She says there will be no party buses and no first pitch offered this year.

Singleton said she attended Opening Day and there are some procedures like no carry in bags and wearing masks in the stadium will be required. She hopes to know more about any updated rules and ticket prices closer to the July 22nd date. She says though that your friends and family group can sit together, just like before: “I’m hoping, too, if we sell out of our 750 tickets that we will still be able to get a few more if we need to. It’s always good to come in early and reserve your section. This is what’s special about it, too. If you want 30 tickets to all sit together with your friends and family, you can do that with our program. That’s what’s fun about it. It’s tough to do with the Cardinals directly, but through our program, you can certainly do that.”

Singleton says there will be 2 prices of tickets this year for two different types of seats this year: “We will have some tickets that are down closer [to the field], so if you would like to pay a little bit more to get a better seat, [you will be able to do that.] We will have two prices of tickets. That’s a little bit different than what we have done in the past. For those people who want to get even closer and better tickets, we will be able to offer those, as well. It will come on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Singleton says to watch Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium’s Facebook Page and WLDS.com for more details on ticket prices and updated rules and more.