Jacksonville North End Street Fight Nets Two Arrests

Two individuals have been jailed after a street fight at the intersection of North Clay and East Independence Avenues from last night.

Jacksonville Police were called for a fight in the street at 10:14 last night. Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, police arrested 21 year old Meleak M. L. Jackson of the 900 block of Cox Street for domestic battery. According to police reports, Jackson allegedly pushed a victim to the ground causing injury.

Jacksonville Police arrested a second individual this morning after release from Passavant Area Hospital in relation to the incident. 20 year old Aubreaunna M. Burries of the 300 block of East Walnut was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 9:36 this morning for domestic battery.

Both individuals remain held at the Morgan County Jail as of mid-day today.