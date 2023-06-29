Jacksonville Outlet Store Closed Due to Storm Damage

A west-side retailer in Jacksonville is closed today due to damage caused by yesterday’s storm.

Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries announced late Thursday, the outlet store in Jacksonville has temporarily closed due to significant storm damage.

According to the announcement VP of Health, Safety, Security & Environment of Land of Lincoln Goodwill, Angie Clark says a team is on-site assessing the damage and making repairs.

She says they are thankful for the Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments that quickly responded. She says they believe the strong winds caused damage to the roof which in turn caused leaking and severe water damage inside the building.

Clark says the on-site team is currently working on the cleanup and disposal of damaged products.

The Outlet Store located at 211 Capitol Way located in a portion of the former Capitol Records complex, will be closed until further notice. Officials say they will reopen as soon as it is determined to be safe to do so.

The retail store on West Morton Avenue was not affected by the storm and will remain open for business.