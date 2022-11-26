Jacksonville Papa Murphy’s Burglarized

Jacksonville Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day burglary of a business.

Police received a phone call at 9:39 yesterday morning from employees of Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 1119 West Morton Avenue saying that the business had been burglarized overnight.

Upon arrival, police were shown where a cash register was taken. The management office door was left open, and wires were cut on the other registers. A police report says that the burglary occurred sometime between 7:58PM and 8:15PM the previous day. The business was closed at the time of the burglary.

No amount of cash was named in the report. The report did not include whether or not police were able to obtain any surveillance footage of the area for possible suspect. The incident remains under further investigation.

