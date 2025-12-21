Jacksonville PD investigating shots fired incident on South Mauvaisterre

The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify individuals involved in a shots fired incident on Saturday night on South Mauvaisterre Street.

According to a press release, at approximately 8:03 p.m. Saturday, the police department received a report of shots being fired near a residence in the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre Street. Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, officers collected evidence from the area confirming shots had been fired in the area. At this time, no injuries have been reported in relation to the incident and no arrests have been made.

Jacksonville Police had been called to the address at 11:08 p.m. Friday after the caller advised hearing shots south of their residence towards Morton Avenue. At that particular time, officers could not locate any evidence of a firearm being discharged.

Anyone with further information regarding these cases is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department by calling 217-479-4630 or you may leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.