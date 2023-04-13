Jacksonville Pharmacy Broken into, Prescription Meds Stolen

Jacksonville Police are investigating a recent burglary of a pharmacy.

According to a report by Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, at approximately 2:30 am last Friday, April 7th, officers responded to a pharmacy located in the 100 block of West Morton Avenue, and upon arrival, discovered a pry bar had been used to make entry into the building.

Police say several prescription medications were then removed from the pharmacy. Two suspects are witnessed on video inside the location wearing all dark clothing, gloves, hats, and American Flag face coverings. The suspects are seen fleeing the scene in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.